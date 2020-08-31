Mifflinburg school directors will hold another special meeting on Tuesday after more than 350 parents signed a petition requesting another meeting to review next week's scheduled opening of schools.
An online petition started Friday morning had more than 200 signatures by Friday night and was up to 357 as of 10:30 this morning.
A public notice scheduled to run in The Daily Item says the special meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday via videoconference.
The agenda will be available on the district's website. Those who cannot access the meeting remotely are asked to call the district's office at 570-966-8204 by noon Tuesday to get a dial-in option. Those who wish to comment publicly during the meeting must pre-register on the district's website.
School Board President Dennis Keiser said Friday night he was hopeful a meeting can be set up.
Following a lengthy meeting last week, Mifflinburg's school board voted to change how students would attend school when the year starts on Sept. 8. The board voted 7-2 to adopt a blended model. The plan calls for students in grades kindergarten through fifth to attend either in-person five days a week or exclusively online. Older students in grades six to 12 will go to school in-person at least twice weekly and learning remotely on the other days, or online only. Attendance will be split in secondary schools alphabetically, ensuring about half the student population will be in-person and the other half off-campus.
The lack of a five-day, in-person model for middle and high school students led to the petition, parents said. All other Valley school districts have five-day in-person options, which the majority of families selected over a mix of remote options.