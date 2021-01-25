MIFFLINBURG — Because of the snow expected Tuesday morning, the Mifflinburg Area School District will shift to remote learning for the day.
On its district Facebook page, school officials announced the district would "implement a day of remote learning" for Tuesday. All district school buildings will be closed for instructional purposes. Buses and vans will not run.
This will count as a school day, so students should be sure to check their class learning sites for assigned activities, the district alert said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday with snow and sleet accumulations between 1 and 3 inches expected along with a coating of ice.