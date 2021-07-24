MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District seeks public input on its proposed Health and Safety Plan for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The proposal is a revised version of a district plan to meet current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s available for review at www.mifflinburg.org.
District staff and community members are asked to review the plan and email input to healthandsafety@mifflinburg.org. Deadline for input is Monday. The district won’t reply to individual emails but will consider all input received ahead of finalizing the plan.
The district is set to host a work session and town hall at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the high school auditorium. The next voting session is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the district office.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO