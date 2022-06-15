MIFFLINBURG — One year ago this week, amidst some of the worst days of the pandemic, when many small businesses struggled to stay afloat, two Mifflinburg residents opened a shop at 407 Chestnut St. and fulfilled their lifelong dream of working together.
Their perseverance paid off. This coming Saturday, Selina Heddings and her daughter, Miranda Dellinger, will be celebrating their one-year anniversary in business as the Buffalo Valley Trading Post and Boutique.
“My mother has always wanted a storefront,” Dellinger said. “So when the opportunity came, we took it. The original idea was to combine the refinishing of furniture, which is what my mom does with the hand-screened printed shirts that I do, and signs.”
Opening the store during the pandemic “wasn’t actually as scary as we thought it would be,” Hellinger said. “I think people were more willing to buy from local and shopping small. I believe that helped us out.
“We were new, and people like viewing,” she added.
It wasn’t a difficult opening, Heddings noted, agreeing with her daughter. She believes that people wanted to help smaller businesses because of the pandemic. “We found that people wanted to support local shops, especially the newer ones, trying to make a go of it. It was almost like they appreciated the smaller businesses.”
Heddings is not new to business. Years ago in Bloomsburg, along with a partner, she refurbished furniture. “It’s something I’ve always done but never made a living at,” she said. “It was just more of a hobby.”
When that business closed down, Heddings went her separate way.”
“Miranda told me she wanted to do something together,” said Heddings. “She knew how to hand-screen print t-shirts.”
Together they got into the Farmer’s Market in Lewisburg.
They wanted the business to have Buffalo Valley in the name. They noticed at the time there wasn’t any clothing shop in Mifflinburg, so that led to the idea of also naming it a boutique.
In the store, shoppers would find an array of arts and crafts, such as handcrafted jewelry (on consignment) and soaps. “We also have hand-made purses. Miranda and I do the t-shirts and then we have the farmhouse decor,” Heddings said.
They also have on sale their own branded coffee named after Heddings’ great-great-grandfather, who owned a general store in Swengel. The coffee is named W.S. Burd, she said.
For the anniversary, there will be a food truck outside the store and a lemonade stand. “There will be a giveaway by some of our vendors,” Heddings said.
“It’s awesome working with my daughter,” she said. “We get along so well. I wouldn’t have done this venture without her.”
The Trading Post is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.