Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.