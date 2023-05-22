Fifth-graders from Mifflinburg Intermediate school are hoping to make a difference by raising money to donate to Kelsey’s Dream. The 16 students call themselves “Hoping Hands” and have a goal to raise $5,000 by the end of the school year.
The students were inspired last fall when their teacher, Mark Alexander, starting playing #kindnessgoesviral videos called “On the Road with Steve Hartman.”
Alexander said he decided to show his students the videos after experiencing poor behavior in the beginning of the school year.
“They were known as one of the more poorly behaved classes in the building.” Alexander said. “When I started showing these videos, I started to see a change in the kids right away.”
The students were particularly inspired by a video in which fifth grade students from another school helped fundraise for a special needs playground after realizing some of their classmates were unable to use the one at their school.
“Within two seconds of the video ending, one of my students, Conner Resseguie, said ‘We can do that,’” Alexander said. Resigee is now the President of Hoping Hands.
As the students brainstormed over the next several days, Alexander said he let them talk it over, thinking the idea would fizzle out. “I tried to leave it all up to them, but it didn’t fizzle out,” he said. “Every Friday during homeroom, I gave them an opportunity to put academics aside and talk about their ideas.”
When Alexander realized just how motivated his students were, he helped them get organized, “We tried to figure out what we need around here,” he said. “Somebody mentioned helping kids with cancer, so we decided on Kelsey’s Dream.”
Kelsey’s Dream is a local nonprofit organization in honor of Kelsey Kuhns who passed away in 2005 after battling leukemia, according to their website. Alexander said he was familiar with Kuhns’ mother and sister who ran the charity.
Kelsey’s Dream distributes “Hopper the Cancer Crusher,” a stuffed frog, to children across the country who are fighting cancer. According to their website, the nonprofit is currently in 156 hospitals across 47 states.
The group of students in Mifflinburg hope to raise $5,000 for the charity by the end of the school year. “I think we are almost there,” Alexander said. “Most of the kids have set a minimum of $100 goal for themselves.”
Once they reach their personal goal, the students are rewarded with a Kelsey’s Dream shirt.
Alexander and his students are fundraising in several ways. Recently, they held a t-shirt sale from which they hope to raise $1,000. Alexander said the phrase on the shirt, “it’s cool to be kind,” kept running through his mind, and he decided to put it on a shirt.
The funds raised from the shirt sale will benefit both Kelsey’s Dream and the legacy fund of Larry Hornberger, a third grade teacher at Mifflinburg who passed away a few weeks ago.
Alexander, a musician on the side, has also collected donations during live events. The group will also be raffling off cornhole boards.
Kaileigh Eberhart, 11, asked her teacher if she could make stickers on her cricket at home for the group to sell. Her mother, Amanda Eberhart said she was happy to help.
“She came home and told me we were making stickers and they were going to sell them at school and donate the money to kids with cancer,” Amanda Eberhart said. “Of course, I spent a very long time making stickers.”
The mother also said she hopes this experience will impact the kids long-term. “I hope that they continue to be this kind, caring and giving,” she said. “We see so many negative things and I think it’s great that they’ve come together to do good for kids who might not be as fortunate.”
Alexander said he hopes the students will continue the project in years to come. “I hope that they’ll grow to be more selfless and continue thinking about others,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll stick together and continue this in middle school and high school.”
To contribute to Hoping Hands efforts, donations can be made at kelseysdream.org/donate. Raffle tickets for Penn State University cornhole boards can be purchased at Scarlet D Tavern and Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg.
As they continue working towards their $5,000 goal, Alexander hopes his students realize the bigger picture. “I want them to know that there is more to life than PSSA testing,” he said. “Being a good human is what it comes down to.”