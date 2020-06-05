In addressing his 175 classmates during Mifflinburg High's virtual graduation Friday night, Marcus Smith told them to be proud of how they have emerged from the pandemic of 2020 and to look forward to better days.
"Be proud of yourself," he said on Facebook as students and families gathered at the school for an in-person procession at the school Friday night. "Your children will learn of this moment. There will come brighter days, full of laughter, sunlight, consistency, Chilly Willy's. The parks will open, the playoffs will be back and better than ever and TikTok will die off someday. Toilet paper will hit the racks again."
The virtual commencement honored the 130th graduating class at Mifflinburg High, a moment Superintendent Dan Lichtel said represents both a beginning and an end.
The moment also capped off a spring that robbed the seniors of memories they cannot replace, he said.
"This spring, we have endured a worldwide disruption to routines and expectations we had assumed have always been promised," Lichtel said in the social media broadcast, before reminding them of a quote from C.S. Lewis: "Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny."
Commencement included a rendition of "Amazing" sung by 20 members of the Class of 2020, a song anchored with the lyric "Life can be amazing."
Valedictorian Seth Kline highlighted the changes his classmates have endured over the past 13 years, perhaps none more challenging than the long walk required after the boys' bathroom was closed.
"We've been experiencing change since we were young," Kline told the class. "Very few things have stayed the same and that's perfectly normal. We will be met with more of these changes, but view it as an opportunity for growth. Learn to embrace it and use it to our advantage."