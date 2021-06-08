MIFFLINBURG — The summer concert series at Mifflinburg Community Park returns this month.
Concerts will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays with some exceptions. Concerts slated include West Branch Barbershop Quartet, June 17; Mark Alexander, June 24; The Statesmen Duo, July 1; Re-Creation Fourth of July Concert, Saturday, July 3; KJ and Friends, July 8; West End Bluegrass Band, Blueberry Festival Concert, Friday, July 16; Rapid Run, July 22; Patsy Kline and Friends, Aug. 5; Runaway Stroller, Aug. 19; Frank Wicher Band, 6 p.m. start time, Sept. 2.
Concerts on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 are to be determined. There is no concert July 29.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No smoking, alcohol or pets allowed in the park.
For postponements or cancellations, call 570-966-2181, 570-966-1013, or check local media.
Mifflinburg Community Park is open daily through Oct. 15, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.