MIFFLINBURG — Hundreds packed the auditorium at Mifflinburg Intermediate School to celebrate Mifflinburg High School seniors' graduation Friday evening.
One hundred seventy-seven graduates received their diplomas.
The ceremony began with the invocation by class Vice President Claire Hayes, who is also the class salutatorian.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel welcomed everyone to the one hundred thirty-second Mifflinburg graduation.
He thanked the faculty, administration and school board for their efforts.
“Achieving goals is important. Day after day we often do things to reach our goals.”
He said sometimes we feel advancement is slow.
He said students were subjected to many protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have lived through most of this through high school. Now let's look to the future,” said Lichtel. “I urge you to continue to grow in spirit and in mind.”
Senior music students sang a rendition of “Let it Be” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
High School Principal Richard Strausberg recognized the district's 83 honor students and class valedictorian Joshua Hauck.
Hauck asked graduates to think about what they learned during their high school career.
“High school taught us more than just the basics. It gave us life lessons,” Hauck said.
He said whether graduates realized it or not, they had “stepped up in some way.”
Hauck said students became adaptable because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the greatest subjects we’ve learned about is ourselves,” he said. “I know each of you will do great things.”
Hayes said the graduating classes legacy will not be forgotten.
“Each of you were individually responsible for getting yourselves here today,” said Hayes. “The COVID pandemic had an impact on all our lives.”
She said society tends to dwell on the pandemic.
“Yes, despite this horrific disease, we have made it here today,” Hayes said.
She encouraged her classmates to prioritize themselves.
Speaker-at-large Anthony Serrano said it is crazy to think they are graduating.
“It feels a bit too early for this. High school was fleeting, and we were worried about that,” Serrano said.
He said the class has been exposed to the media, COVID and other problems during their high school careers.
“We’re seeing all the bad, and a fraction of the good,” said Serrano. “We analyze others intently. It is beautiful to know yourselves and how you tick.”
He said we are a process of trail-and-error and this is a time of superficiality.
“Ask questions all the time. Always communicate to the best of your ability,” he said.
Serrano said nobody is perfect but you have got to want more.
“Never forgot those around you who have helped you get where you are,” Serrano added. “No matter the circumstances, if you wake up and try to do more, you will win.”