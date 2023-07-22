MIFFLIMBURG — The Mifflinburg Borough Police Department is looking for a community group to take abandoned bicycles that have been collected in the borough and donate them.
"Throughout the course of the year, bicycles are often found in the borough," said Jeffrey Hackenburg. "Borough workers or citizens usually bring them to the Mifflinburg Police Department for safe keeping in the hopes they will be claimed by the
owners. Bicycles not claimed for over 90 days are considered abandoned."
The borough is in possession of 10 to 15 bicycles in varying conditions, said Hackenburg.
"In the past, the Borough Council has authorized those items to be donated to churches or charitable organizations who repair them and later donate them to needy children or persons," the chief said. "Currently, we are seeking any such groups or persons who would be willing to take on such a project."
Interested parties should call the Police Department at 570-966-1027.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER