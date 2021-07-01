MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Town Clock will be rededicated at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the lawn of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
The rededication of the restored clock is part of the borough’s Independence Day weekend celebration.
Housed in the tower of the church, the clock was a gift to the citizens of Mifflinburg in 1898, according to Matt Wagner, a member of the committee that raised nearly $70,000 towards the restoration.
The committee contracted D’Avanza Clock Repair of Goffstown, New Hampshire, to perform the restoration. In October 2020, the clock was dismantled and transported to the D’Avanza shop. The reinstallation was completed June 12.
