For The Daily Item
The Community Outreach Team at Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will bring its annual free sno-cone ministry back to its location along Market Street.
Mifflinburg UMC volunteers gave out almost 300 sno-cones last year as a way to engage with the local public with a free, sweet summer treat on July 3 at 279 Market St. in Mifflinburg.
Pat Jordan, Mifflinburg UMC’s Community Outreach chair, provides the sno-cone machine and oversees all efforts for the summer event. The sno-cone ministry was the idea of her and her husband five years ago, and it has continued every summer since.
Last year, due to the cancellation of the Fourth of July park celebration, the MUMC could not run its sno-cone stand at the park. The group chose to relocate and hand out free sno-cones at the church instead, where there is a three-way intersection.
“We provide everything for that ministry, down to running the machine every year, and getting the ice, cups and everything,” Jordan said. “We had the option to go back to the park, but it really turned out nice last year, so we just decided, let’s just do it here again, on the intersection.”
Deborah Snare, director of Christian Education and Communications at Mifflinburg UMC, leads youth programming at the church, as well. Since joining Mifflinburg UMC this past February, she said that her role finds community outreach very important.
The sno-cone ministry usually takes a team of about eight to 10 people to operate, according to Jordan, whether they be handing out sno-cones or working behind the scenes.
“The volunteers are absolutely essential in making this happen,” Snare said.
Church volunteers have been gracious with their time, Snare said. They take part in Prayer Walks, as well, where church members walk through streets with intention to bless community members around them.
“It’s also very peaceful. You get to meditate, think and pray as you are walking,” Snare said of the Prayer Walk experience. “It’s another act of kindness, and this church has really got a lot of acts of kindness. It’s a very intentional thing.”
The sno-cone ministry is also an opportunity for the team to invite people to church and Vacation Bible School since the engagement team of volunteers gives out church invitations at the event.
The church recently received an award for Mifflinburg’s Best Place of Worship, according to Snare.
“I have worked with churches and nonprofit organizations in the West End for about 15 years now, and this church, and all the churches in the area, are wonderful,” Snare said.
“This church has got some vibrant, dedicated, passionate people. Passionate to share the love of the Lord, and to just be there for the community.”
Vacation Bible School at Mifflinburg UMC will be held from July 19-21 for children in grades 1 to 5, and the theme is “Knights of North Castle,” about “wearing the Armor of God.”
Mifflinburg UMC has many outreach ministries in addition to giving out summertime sno-cones. The church is excited to bring back its annual Peach Festival, also canceled last year. The Peach Festival, a donation-based event, takes place at the church from 7-9 p.m., Aug. 19. There will be dinner, fellowship, children’s games and plenty of peach pies.
Snare works closely with the church Backpacking Ministry, which is an after-school program in the fall that packs healthy meals over the weekend for elementary and intermediate students who receive subsidized lunches at school. Another fall ministry, “Fifth Quarter,” provides a safe space for local kids to hang out after football games.
The church also holds a Thanksgiving dinner each fall that is free for anyone in the community to join. Free meals were prepped and packed for those who remained home during the pandemic this past year.
“Everything had to be individualized, down to the salt and pepper,” Jordan said.
Jordan said she has belonged to the church for 13 to 14 years, and the Thanksgiving dinner for the community has been happening far before she joined. She grew involved with the Thanksgiving ministry in 2011 and devoted her holiday to providing for others, and she “just fell in love with it.” She and her husband took over and lead this ministry, as well.
“The church is very big about making sure we take care of our community,” Jordan said.
The Mifflinburg UMC Online Worship Team works to provide live-streamed worship to people who stay home. Volunteers in the church lead all filming and computer work, according to Snare.
“This is a really special place,” Snare added. “You really feel the dedication, the compassion, empathy for people, it’s like they’re always trying to think of, ‘How can we help?’ As things are changing in our world so drastically, it is a safe anchor, a safe haven, where people are concerned about the community and the residents here, and the world, in general.”