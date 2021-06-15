Hello parents, teachers, faculty, and students. It is my honor to speak to you tonight as the class of 2021 valedictorian. Albert Einstein once said, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” This theme of individual achievement is evident at Mifflinburg, and it will be shown by each graduate as we begin our futures.
I’d like to start by addressing not the graduates, but everyone else here tonight. It is because of all of you that we are here. First, to all the teachers and faculty — thank you. Thank you for allowing us to grow our individuality, and for not forcing us to climb trees when we are clearly fish. Thank you for the constant support. Thank you for greeting us on the way into school every day and for offering wisdom from all of your years of experience. Thank you for shaping us into better students, community members, and adults. And most importantly, thank you for inspiring us to learn. You have sparked the flame of knowledge that will continue to grow throughout our lives. Even though we’ve all questioned the practicality of some of the lessons you taught us, some of the things we learned are unquestionably useful. For example, when Mrs. Faunce informed us that peanuts are vegetables; or in Spanish when we learned that Señor Beachy’s ears are, in fact, bigger than Mr. Murray’s. That’s a serious competition by the way. While each student has had different trees to climb, we can all say that our time learning from you has been memorable, and every member of the staff is appreciated. None of us would be here without you. I think my calculus teacher summed it up best when I asked him if we are friends. He said, “No. But we have a pretty good student-teacher relationship.”
Next, I’d like to thank the parents. By signing us up for kindergarten when we were five years old, you started our formal education, but you were teaching us long before that. You taught us how to talk, how to walk, how to share, and how to love. You showed us what it means to sacrifice for others, and that there actually are things more important than ourselves. It is from you that we began to develop our personalities, whether that was as a climbing monkey or a swimming fish. On that fateful first day of school you dressed us up in our new clothes and walked us to the bus stop or dropped us off in front of the school. I’m sure there were many pictures and bittersweet tears as your adorable little child left your side for the first time. Over the thirteen years of school since then, this became the routine. And over that time, you became more than a parent. Even with the awkward puberty moments and dramatic teenage arguments, you became our friend, our mentor, and our biggest supporter. Tonight, despite the thousands of changes over the years, we end the journey that you started for us the same way we began it, with tears in our eyes and hundreds of more pictures.
And finally, the reason we’re really here. To celebrate the most attractive class in Mifflinburg history, the class of 2021. Congratulations everyone. Each one of us has had a unique experience to get to this point, but none of our paths have been easy. We have faced many challenges, but these challenges have shaped each of us into who we are, and we should be proud of overcoming them. While we wouldn’t be here without the support of our teachers, parents, and friends, graduating is our own accomplishment. Our diplomas say our names, not our parents’ or teachers’. We were the ones who climbed through thirteen years of school, and we deserve to be proud of ourselves and celebrate this achievement. However, our story does not end with the climbing. From now on, we get to climb, swim, or run into the life we choose. We no longer have to go to the same monotonous history classes as everyone else and be in homeroom by 7:45. We get to decide whether we go to college, join the workforce, or enlist in the military. No matter where life takes us, we will always be members of the Mifflinburg class of 2021. Remember all the memories it has given to us, whether that was learning about algebra or about life. Tonight is the beginning of our adulthood and independence, and it has been well-earned through years of hard work and perseverance.
So, to every parent and staff member, I speak for the whole class when I say thank you. We will always be grateful that you treated us each individually instead of forcing us to climb the same trees. To my fellow graduates, congratulations on putting high school behind you. As you go into the future, be your own kind of genius. Follow your passion and do what you are good at, and you will be successful in life. Thank you.