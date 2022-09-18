MIFFLINBURG — A 31-year-old Mifflinburg resident was killed early Sunday morning when her car veered out of control on Route 45 and crashed into a utility pole and trees.
Melissa A. Dziadzio died in the one-car crash, which occurred at about 1:48 a.m. Sunday on Route 45, just west of Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township, state police at Milton reported.
Police said Dziadzio was driving east when her 2009 Ford Focus went out of control on a curve. The vehicle traveled across the road, spinning counterclockwise before striking a utility pole on the north side of the road. The car continued through a field before coming to rest among a row of pine trees, police said.
First responders from the West End fire department and Evangelical Community Hospital assisted police at the scene.