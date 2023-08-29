MIFFLINBURG — The fitness center at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Mifflinburg will close permanently on Sept. 30.
In a media release issued on Tuesday, YMCA Chief Executive Officer Bonnie McDowell said an evaluation of how the YMCA is serving the community has determined that the Mifflinburg community's needs have changed. The facility will transition to programs only through other locations in the borough.
"Many factors were considered and the best use of our resources was evaluated, including generous donations, grant funding and staffing," said McDowell. "The decision has been made to transition the Mifflinburg YMCA programs and services to focus on a few specific youth programs to be held at other locations in the Mifflinburg area."
The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA has been meeting needs in the Mifflinburg community for the past 14 years. For seven of those years, there has been a full fitness facility at 333 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
The YMCA leases the building in Mifflinburg. It will no longer be used and programs will operate out of other locations in the borough.
“I started YMCA programs 14 years ago with one art class for children," said Angela Haines, Mifflinburg YMCA director. "I poured my heart into serving the Mifflinburg community through YMCA programs and services. I watched the Y grow into a full facility and the members and staff became my friends and Y family. It is with a heavy heart that I share this decision. I will do all I can to help ease the transition.”
McDowell said she is proud that the YMCA has been able to be a part of the Mifflinburg community for 14 years and will continue to serve in other ways.
“Angela and her team of staff and volunteers have done a tremendous job providing wellness and social services for the last seven years out of our facility," said McDowell. "Unfortunately, we experienced a great loss of membership in 2020 when we had a mandated shutdown due to COVID and the membership never returned.”
The GSV YMCA will welcome members and staff to continue their wellness journey at the Lewisburg, Milton or Sunbury YMCAs, and will support everyone throughout this transition, said McDowell.
Members will be contacted to discuss the future of their membership. Any questions may be directed to Angela Haines at the Mifflinburg Y at 570-966-7273 or Bonnie McDowell at 570-556-4191.