A maintenance crew from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will perform base work on Mile Post Road between Mount Pleasant Road and Mile Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
The road will be closed during the work hours, according to PennDOT. Traffic will be detoured using Mount Pleasant Road and Mile Hill Road/Sunbury Road.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in traffic, and drive with caution.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.