A soldier from Northumberland who was killed during World War II has been positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the agency announced Wednesday.
Army Pvt. Horace H. Middleton will be buried April 18, 2020, in Milton, Pennsylvania, according to military officials. He was "accounted" for on Oct. 31, 2019.
Middleton, 20, of Northumberland, was killed during a siege of Myitkyina, Burma in the summer of 1944. Middleton, an infantryman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional) was reported to be killed on July 12, 1944, two months after the Americans took an airfield from the Japanese.
According to the DPAA, the remains of servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina. The following year, all of the remains at the U.S. Military Cemetery were disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India.
However, one set of remains — Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda — was unable to be identified by the military. The remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, in March 1949.
Nearly 70 years later — Sept. 17, 2018 — DPAA disinterred Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda and scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis to positively identify Middleton, according to Wednesday's press release.