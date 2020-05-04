SHAMOKIN DAM — Several organizations are teaming up to distribute thousands of gallons of free milk to the public today at the former Kmart parking lot in Shamokin Dam.
Anyone can receive up to 2 gallons of milk per car from 2 to 6 p.m. during the “Pop Your Trunk” drive-through giveaway.
Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., has teamed up with Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and National Beef to provide more than 4,000 gallons of free milk to Valley residents.
DFA has already donated more than 100,000 gallons of milk throughout five states, including Pennsylvania.
“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables,” said Jennifer Huson, senior director of marketing, council affairs and industry relations for DFA Northeast.
“Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet, and with food banks being a critical local resource to help feed those families, we knew that we had to figure out a solution.”
Chamber agriculture committee members will volunteer throughout the day.
“This is primarily about supporting our agriculture sector in the Valley and, in particular, the dairy farms which have been devastated by this COVID-19 economic slowdown,” said Bob Garrett, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Like our friends at DFA, National Beef is part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, working to keep America’s food supply operating through this pandemic. This is a serious and special responsibility,” added Marcy Johnson, director of corporate communication for National Beef. “We are proud to stand alongside our community partners to assist local families impacted by the effects of COVID-19.”
United Way also will distribute fabric masks to the public at the distribution. This will be their last distribution of masks to the public.
Milk and masks will not be distributed before 1:45 p.m. Anyone who arrives before 1:45 p.m. will be asked to come back. Those interested in volunteering can email Steph at: admin@gsvuw.org.
Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution will be required.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.