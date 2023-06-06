LEWISBURG — The Miller Center in Lewisburg is hosting three Heartsaver CPR training courses throughout 2023.
The courses will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 13, from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 10 and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14. They will be held at the Miller Center at 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, for a fee of $52.
This American Heart Association course is for anyone who wants to learn how to give CPR to an adult, child ant infant; use an AED; assess the scene or an emergency and phone your emergency response number; and how to help a choking adult, child and infant. Registration is required.
Contact Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER