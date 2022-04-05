LEWISBURG — The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger, is hosting a free “Seed-to-Supper” program to teach families how to grow vegetables on a budget, according to Andrew Kauffman from Evangelical.
Beginner’s gardening program is administered by Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and Penn State Extension, and made possible thanks to a grant from GIANT, according to the release.
Evangelical said Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will instruct attendees how to build healthy soil and plan their growing space.
Everyone in class will choose their own crops, care for their garden and harvest what they have grown.
Classes will be held every Thursday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., starting this Thursday through May 12 at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. The program is open to adult participants living on a limited income. Registration is required by calling (570) 556-4757 or emailing smw5542@psu.edu.
Participants will receive a free gardening book, seeds and other gardening supplies. Space is limited, and participants are expected to attend all 6 classes.