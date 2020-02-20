Nearly $2.7 million in state and federal grant funding will be used to construct a new access road to the Milton Industrial Park, giving better access to five lots in the
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) helped Milton Borough secure the funding, which comes from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
According to SEDA-COG, the new construction will allow Patton Logistics Group to construct an $8 million, 143,000 square foot distribution center and a $7 million, 130,000 square foot, industrial facility. The development is expected to create at least 60 permanent full-time jobs. Additionally, 30 existing companies within the industrial park will continue to use the road network, and this new project will allow those companies to have easier access to Interstate 80.
“These grant funds will assist in the further expansion of our organization including the creation of at least 60 full-time permanent, non-construction jobs” Steve Patton, the president of The Patton Logistics Group, said. “The road will help our company realize considerable savings in current trucking costs associated with accessing Route 147.”
In addition to the grant funds, Milton Borough contributed $31,000 to the project and if necessary, the borough is committed to providing additional project funds.
In a release from SEDA-COG Executive Director, Bill Seigel said these funds will provide critical infrastructure improvements in the Milton Industrial Park. “The grant funds and Milton Borough’s financial contributions were crucial to making this project happen,” Seigel said. “I want to thank the experienced SEDA-COG staff for completing the state and federal grant applications which allowed us to secure the $2.7 million of grant funds for Milton Borough. I’d also like to thank Milton Borough, Congressman Keller, Senator John Gordner, and Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver for their support of the applications.”
SEDA-Council of Governments enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives. SEDA-COG also is an advocate for the interests of its communities at the state and federal levels. For more information, visit www.seda-cog.org.