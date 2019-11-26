Heading out for the holidays, you won’t be alone no matter your preferred method of travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend.
According to AAA, more than 55 million travelers will head at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, the second-highest total since records were kept and the highest since 2005. The 55 million travelers is a 2.9 percent increase over last Thanksgiving’s predictions.
POLL: How far do you plan to travel for Thanksgiving?
“The strong economy is giving many Americans the confidence to head out and visit their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Millions in our region will be hitting the roads and skies.”
Of the 55 million travelers, 49.3 million will go by passenger car, 4.45 million will fly — a nearly 5 percent increase over last year — and another 1.49 million will travel by train, bus or cruise ship.
The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday through Sunday. Experts say the busiest travel time will be Wednesday afternoon. According to AAA, for the 49.3 million Americans traveling by automobile a trip on Wednesday could take as much as four times longer as commuters mix with travelers.
Nationally, drivers should see lower prices at the gas pump for their visit home, but Valley prices have been on the rise recently. A gallon of regular gasoline is about $2.59 across the nation, but Pennsylvania’s average is 20 cents more at $2.79 — 3 cents above last year’s Thanksgiving average. Pennsylvania gas prices have gone up nearly 6 cents in the last week.
“During Thanksgiving week last year we saw the national gas price average decrease a nickel between Monday and Thursday, that could be the case again this year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokeswoman. As of Monday, 61 percent of all gas stations in the country are selling regular unleaded for $2.50 or less.
Motorists heading out on Wednesday for the holiday should have an OK travel day, said meteorologist Alyson Hoegg, of AccuWeather in State College. There will be some light rain, but temperatures will be in the 50s.
On Wednesday night, though, the winds will pick up and by Thursday, there could be wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour, even 50 mph in some areas, Hoegg said. That could wreak havoc for parades, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, which may have to go on without its giant character balloons.
“They have a threshold,” Hoegg said. “This might be a year when the parade is ongoing but we don’t see the balloons we’re used to seeing.”
Temperatures should be in the mid-40s. A high of 46 is forecast for Sunbury, right around average for this time of year, but temperatures will feel like they are in the 30s, because of the wind, she said.
“Friday should be a very nice day,” Hoegg said. “The winds will subside. It will be pretty sunny, in the mid-40s, for anybody Black Friday shopping or traveling about.”
On Saturday, a storm from the southwest includes the potential for some freezing rain that night. The freezing rain should turn to rain by early Sunday, Hoegg said.