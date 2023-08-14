MILLMONT — Campground owners in Millmont said they feel ignored by Union County after last week's storm toppled dozens of trees and destroyed campers along Penn's Creek.
Irene and Ronald Geiswite, owners of Sunsational Family Campground, 1120 Hoffman Lane, Millmont, said they are still cleaning up the campground after heavy winds and rain came through the 41-acre property on Aug. 7. They said they contacted the county for assistance and were told they don't qualify for any relief.
"We feel abandoned by the county," said Irene Geiswite. "They're not here to help us in any manner. We're on our own. We're all alone."
Ronald Geiswite said they do not often ask for help or handouts, but they're afraid this incident may financially destroy them.
"We've been here for 20 years. We went from nothing to this and we're trying to build for retirement," said Ronald Geiswite. "We're afraid we're going to go bankrupt."
In order to qualify for federal assistance from FEMA, Union County Emergency Management Agency Director Michelle Dietrich said certain criteria must be met. This includes having five businesses affected by the storm, a damage threshold of a certain dollar amount per capita and residential homes being damaged.
"We did not have significant enough damages to get a federal declaration," said Dietrich. "The campers do not qualify as residential because they don't live in them year-round. They are considered recreational."
Hartley Township officials went to look at the damage and reported back to the county, she said.
"The county did not abandon them," said Dietrich. "We can only do based on the criteria we have."
Dietrich said the county did not qualify for a federal declaration when three tornadoes touched down in Union County on July 2 and damaged several buildings.
"It's not the answer everybody wants, but it's the reality of the situation," said Dietrich.
'We're going to die!'
The campground, purchased by the Geiswites in 2003, is located on about a half-mile stretch of Penn's Creek on 41 acres of wooded land. With more than 100 campsites, Sunsational has a general store, cabin rentals, a restaurant, a playground, trails, a saltwater pool and mostly seasonal residents.
On Aug. 7, 25 residents were on site since it was a weekday. At around 3:15 p.m., the campground lost WiFi and power. At 3:30 p.m., the wind and rain started picking up and the sky went black, said Irene Geiswite.
"We ran into the house," she said. "Water was flying into the living room. I was putting towels down. I started yelling, 'We're going to die!' It sounded like we were going to get sucked out."
"She was panicked," said Ronald Geiswite. "I told her to calm down and stay in the corner. She was basically going out of her mind."
A surveillance video shared by the Geiswites shows rain blowing sideways and the sound of roaring wind. A tree is bending violently, chairs are flying across the property and hail is pounding.
Trees were shattered
When it settled about 30 minutes later, the Geiswites said they were disgusted with the amount of damage. In total, eight campers were damaged or destroyed, more than 20 trees had fallen, items were damaged, and limbs were scattered all over the property, they said.
"The trees look like toothpicks," said employee Tammy Walter. "They were just shattered."
One camper had seven trees fall onto it, splitting it open. The wind had pushed 800-pound golf carts 30 feet. Gazebos and canopies were ripped to shreds. One camper was five feet in the air from a tree falling on one side while another camper toppled on its side due to a tree's root system lifting it. One camper had a limb speared into the side of it.
"If this happened on a Sunday, people would have died," said Irene Geiswite. "It looked like a bomb hit us in the center. It looked like a twister came down and popped right back out."
The power never came back on until the next day, nearly 24 hours later, they said.
"It was the scariest moment of my life and we couldn't call anyone for help," she said.
Cleaning up
A quote from a tree-cutting service estimated it would cost between $15,000 and $30,000 to remove the fallen or damaged trees. The Geiswites and volunteer residents have been working for the last week to do as much as they can without professional services.
The debris was moved to the upper field. Many trees are still leaning and limbs are hanging precariously.
Joe Tyson, a seasonal resident for the last three years, was not on-site during the storm. He arrived on Tuesday to find a tree on his camper and holes in the walls.
"It's totaled," he said. "You can't take it apart. Once the water gets in the walls it's game over."
Tyson considers them all lucky.
"Some of these other campers, trees went right through," he said. "There would have been fatalities if it was the weekend."
The Geiswite said they, too, are grateful no one was injured or killed.
Walter said a spaghetti dinner benefit is being held on Sept. 2 to assist campers without insurance.