LEWISBURG — A Millmont man who pleaded guilty in a domestic assault case was sentenced Monday to serve 2 to 4 years in state prison.
President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Christopher W. Ott, 36, on counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Ott pleaded guilty to the two charges on Oct. 20. Additional counts of aggravated assault, harassment, defiant trespass and criminal mischief are dismissed.
Ott was credited with 405 days served. He’s been held in jail since his arrest on May 12, 2020. The assault occurred May 5, 2020, inside an apartment on North Derr Drive in Lewisburg, according to arrest papers filed by Patrolman Dan Baumwoll of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Arrest papers state that Ott struck a woman in her face with an open hand, pinned her to a couch and smashed her cell phone. After wrestling free, the woman exited the apartment onto a wooden fire escape where, according to arrest papers, Ott grabbed her head and bashed it onto a railing before shoving her down 15 steps to a concrete landing.
