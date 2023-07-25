HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old Millmont woman was scammed out of more than $3,600 on July 13, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Joseph Yedlosky reported the theft by deception of a credit/ATM card occurred at 11:48 a.m. July 13 at a residence on Ballpark Road, in Hartley Township.
The victim reported a theft had occurred through Amazon. The victim received information that her account was hacked, police said.
She contacted what she thought was customer support but was later found to be a scam over an app called Any Desk. The victim was scammed out of $3,691 when she gave access to her phone and bank accounts to an unknown person, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER