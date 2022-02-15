MILTON — The Milton Area School District amended language in its health and safety plan to change how contact tracing and quarantine are done for COVID-19.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting via Zoom, the school board members adopted a revised health and safety plan and, on a split vote, also approved a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year with a tax increase. The resolution to adopt the new health and safety plan passed unanimously.
"We will isolate positive cases following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," said Pandemic Coordinator Catherine Girton. "We will contact trace in positive case households only. The reporting to the (state) Department of Heath will be as scheduled for positive cases and those in close contact."
Quarantine will be the decision of the parents of individuals in that positive household identified as close contacts. The school nurses will screen for COVID-19 symptoms if sick students present in the office and the district will notify guardians if symptoms are present, said Girton.
The language was chosen due to stipulations on various funding sources, board members said.
The proposed budget was passed 5-4 with board members Christine Rantz, Kenneth Snyder, Dr. Alvin Weaver, Andrew Frederick and Brett Hosterman voting in favor while board members Joshua Hunt, Lindsay Kessler, Eric Moser and Stephanie Strawser voted against it.
The proposed budget has expenditures of $38,355,816 and revenues of $37,958,829, with an ending fund balance of $5,404,085. The proposed budget includes real estate taxes of 73.60 mills in Northumberland County and 18.02 mills in Union County, raising them from 71.81 mills in Northumberland County and 17.69 mills in Union County.
Business Manager Derrek Fink said previously that the proposed budget includes the full Act 1 index tax increase of 4.7 percent. If the full Act 1 index is approved, that would equal an annual increase of $64.06 in property taxes a year for a median home value of $19,050 in Northumberland. For Union County, that would equal an annual increase of $87.93 in property taxes a year for a median home value of $107,950, said Fink.
The biggest impacts to expenditures are $422,000 for increases in support staff pay and benefits; and $126,500 to cyber education costs. The budgetary reserves are reduced from $500,000 to $100,000, said Fink.
The biggest impact to revenue is an increase in $200,000 in EIT collection; a decrease in $270,000 in PlanCON subsidy; an increase to $563,426 in local revenue if the full 4.7 percent tax index is approved; and $175,000 capital campaign funds drawdown. A one-time revenue of $1.7 million will be used from CARES ESSERS funds to maintain staff salaries, said Fink.
The board has until May to finalize the budget and close the gap.