MILTON —Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 North Front St., will be host a Father’s Day Dinner on June 18 from 5 until 9 p.m.
The price is $40 per couple. Pre-paid reservations are required, according to Bonnie J. Michael, president of the Milton American Legion Auxiliary. To reserve a spot, call the legion at (570) 742-7811.
Patrons are being asked to notify a bartender of your planned arrival time.
The meal will include choice of draft beer or wine; shrimp cocktail; salad and a roll; steak; baked potato with toppings; corn; and blueberry pie or chocolate cake.
All diners will be eligible for door prize.