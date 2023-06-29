MILTON — Milton Borough Council approved the dispersal of $123,606 in awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds at Wednesday night’s hearing.
Linda Sterling, representing SEDA-Council of Governments said, “at your public hearing you discussed several ideas for using CDBG funding. Tonight you need to select a project for your 2023 CDBG funding.”
Of the total entitlement, administration for 2023 that goes to SEDA-COG for administering the CDBG program is $20,250, Sterling said. That leaves a project funding of $103, 556.”
The $103,556 will go toward Phase 2 of a Hepburn street curb cuts project.
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer told council that the department would be receiving a drone in about three weeks. After that, there would be a period of training.
Council also approved the Milton Borough Fire Police to assist the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department during their National Night Out event on Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m. at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.