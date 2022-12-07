MILTON — The Milton Area School Board has a new member.
At Tuesday night's reorganization meeting, the board appointed Joel Harris to the vacant Area I seat. He will fill the term until it expires at the end of 2023, according to Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
The position was left vacant by the resignation of Director Kenneth Snyder. Applicants had to live in Milton’s first, second or third ward. They must have been a district resident for more than one year and be over the age of 18.
The board appointed Harris to the position at a vote of 5-2. Former Director Belinda Stefl was also considered for the position. Directors Dr. Alan Weaver and Frederick voted in favor of Stefl, according to Bickhart.
Harris, a former employee of the Salvation Army in Milton, is now the director of development for the Lycoming County SPCA. He said he and his wife live in the district and they have two children who are in seventh and ninth grades.
"I've always been active in the community," said Harris. "My kids are going to Milton. It seemed like an opportunity to have an impact on the school."
Harris said he wants to continue to push Milton into the future.
The board also re-appointed President Christine Rantz and Vice President Andrew Frederick to their positions, according to the superintendent.
