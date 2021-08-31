MILTON — Three Milton schools will be closed for in-person instruction Wednesday and Thursday after 88 students are either positive or in quarantine due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, district officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
Milton Area High School, Milton Middle School, and Baugher Elementary School will all be closed for the next two days and all staff and students will be moving to virtual instruction.
The announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Tom Wolf mandating masks in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, effective Sept. 7. Most school boards in the Valley, Milton Area included, voted prior to the first day of school to not mandate masks.
"As a school community, we tried our very best to restore normalcy but unfortunately we are experiencing high levels of positive COVID cases and quarantining of staff and students due to outside-of-school and in-school positive COVID exposure," said Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan. "Therefore, we will be going virtual at the high school, middle school, and Baugher Elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday. White Deer will remain open Wednesday and Thursday but we are strongly encouraging universal masking, regardless of vaccination status, at White Deer."
The district has six total staff members — two at Baugher and four at the high school — and 17 total students — nine at Baugher, three at the middle school and five at the high school — who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are eight students presumed positive — one at the middle school, two at the high school and five at Baugher, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the district's website.
Six staff members — four at Baugher and one each at White Deer and the middle school — are in quarantine. Fifty-one students — 37 at Baugher, five at White Deer, four at the middle school and five at the high school — are in quarantine.
The high school, middle school and district offices will remain open implementing universal masking and 6‐foot social distancing. The White Deer Elementary School office will be open for business as usual, according to the district. Friday is an Act 80 day so there is no school.
"Families may pick up meals at the high school front entrance from 10:45 a.m. to noon," said Keegan. "Those needing hotspots, please contact your building principal. At this time, in-person instruction will resume for all students on Tuesday, September 7, 2021."
According to a letter from the district, "Families without internet for virtual instruction should contact the building office to request assistance and a hot spot. Tech support can be accessed by utilizing the Live Chat from the Technology area of our website."