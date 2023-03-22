MILTON — The projected deficit in Milton Area School District's 2023-24 preliminary budget dropped by nearly $500,000 as state revenue is expected to increase.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, district business manager Derrek Fink informed the board members that the $40.5 million preliminary budget has a deficit of $1,988,990, dropping from $2,483,558 since last month's meeting. The public is invited to a 6 p.m. April 4 committee meeting at the high school to discuss the budget, which is expected to be adopted in May.
"At our March 7 meeting, the board as a whole did a full budget review, which was followed by our administration doing the same with the goal being to home in on more accurate numbers as the deadline to pass the budget approaches," said Fink. "The biggest change in the budget was on the revenue side. The governor's budget address instilled confidence that we could safely increase our projected state revenues."
Expenditures are at $40,548,914 and revenues are at $38,559,924.
The goal of the meeting is to "review the proposed final budget and hopefully come to a consensus regarding proposed tax rate changes and feel confident we have a budget that will be approved in May," said Fink. "I would also like us to approve the advertisement of the proposed final budget."
Fink encouraged board members and residents to come with suggestions.
"It's really, really important when we get together on the 4th that we have a really good discussion, finalizing what we're going to do with the budget," said Fink. "If there's something specific you want for that April 4 meeting, let me know and I will have it for you. Otherwise, what I'll come up with is the proposed final version of this."
Fink's original proposal keeps the district below the Act 1 tax index of a 5.6 percent increase, which is the maximum allowed by the state. Property owners in Northumberland County would see an increase of 5.57 percent in their millage rates while those in Union County would see a decrease of 1.07 percent in their millage rates. The difference between the two counties’ millage rates is due to the district’s multi-county tax equalization that they are required to complete.
Because assessed values greatly increased for Union County taxpayers, the district must decrease its millage rate so that the projected tax levy (revenue) matches that of Northumberland taxpayers, according to Fink.
The current millage rate for Northumberland County is 72.3. An increase of 5.57 percent would bring the total millage rate to 76.33. The current millage rate for Union County is 17.7. A decrease of 1.07 percent would bring the total millage rate to 17.51, Fink said.
The annual impact to the median tax amount would have been $61.05 more in Northumberland County and $17.76 less in Union County, Fink said.
The majority of Northumberland County taxpayers would have seen less than a $50 increase to their annual bill while the majority of those in Union County would have seen less than a $50 decrease to their annual bill, said Fink.
"We want to come to you in April with a budget you feel is appropriate," said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart, the superintendent of Milton Area, to the school board members. "Conversation of a tax increase or whatever it may be, please send feedback to me or Mrs. (Christine) Rantz (the board president)."
Bickhart said the renovation and construction projects over the last few years may mean a reduction in staff over the next few years. No staffing cuts will be on the table for the 2023-24 school year.
"We'll be here on April 4 to begin discussing some of our recommendations when it comes to elementary and secondary," he said. "These will be conversation starters, looking at realignment and the schedule. We're not making a decision. We're coming to have that conversation. Is that a significant piece in our impact on staffing moving forward? Yes."
Bickhart noted the instruction and programming come first.