NEW COLUMBIA — The students at White Deer Elementary School called the stretch of land between the school and Route 15 “trash hill” or “stinky hill”
Thirty-four fifth grade students in the Milton Area School District took the initiative to plan a clean-up day to pick up litter on the hill near the school at 631 New Columbia Road, New Columbia. The first day of clean-up was held on Friday, which coincided with several Earth Day activities at the building.
“There’s nothing better than kids seeing a problem in their community and wanting to fix it,” said Principal Jeremy Stetler.
Fifth-grade teacher Melissa Lilley said the students were excited to clean up. They will return in two weeks to continue their project.
“We can’t get them to turn their homework in on time,” Lilley joked, “but they all got their permission slips in right away to do this. Everyone was on board to do this.”
Fifth-graders Madison Lytle and Jamie Mingle, both 11 and from New Columbia, mentioned the wildlife in their reasons for wanting to participate in the clean-up efforts.
“I want to help the environment,” said Madison. “I want to keep the animals safe.”
Jamie said she also thinks about the animals.
“Our earth needs to be cleaned up,” she said. “If it’s not cleaned up, even humans will get hurt. I don’t want that.”
The students found plastic bottles, aluminum cans, paper cups, candy wrappers, pillows, scrap metal and other trash. The students were only allowed on the hill, not beside the busy Route 15 highway, which is separated from the tract of land by a fence.
Stetler said the school participated in other activities in honor of Earth Day on Friday. The older students learned about recycling and sustainability while the younger students read “The Lorax” by Dr. Suess, which details deforestation of an environment.
The school also received 225 silky dogwood saplings through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Seedlings For School Program and Howard’s Nursery. The students were allowed to take those saplings home to plant, said Stetler.
First-grade students played Earth Day Bingo while kindergarten students built towers with recyclables, planted flowers for Mother’s Day, and sorted recyclables. Third grade students painted on repurposed newspapers to create art.