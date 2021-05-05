MILTON — The 165 members of the graduating class of Milton Area School District will now have in-person graduation on June 1 following the announcement on Tuesday that all but one of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 mitigation restrictions will be lifted by Memorial Day.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that only the state mask-wearing requirement will remain in place after that. Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits, will go away on May 31, the Department of Health said.
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. June 1 in the High School Gymnasium. Each senior will receive 6 tickets. The Universal Face Covering Order still stands.
The district had been planning a drive-thru graduation ceremony for May 28 prior to the announcement from the governor.