MILTON — Career and technology education (CTE) students on Wednesday threw tires, hammered nails and flipped goat bottles as part of the second annual CTE Olympics at the Milton Area High School.
The competition featured 187 students across seven programs battling for a trophy and bragging rights. The event capped off a month of celebrating the district’s Career and Technology Appreciation Month in February.
“It builds a sense of community within the programs,” said Amanda Smith-Derck, the cooperative education coordinator. “It puts a positive spin on the CTE program, and an exclusive feeling. It’s a fun way for the students to unwind at the end of the third marking period.”
Each individual event highlighted a specific program. The automotive program featured tire flipping, the construction program featured hammering nails, the criminal justice featured dizzy bats, the diversified occupation program featured a puzzle, the early childhood education featured an obstacle course with a scooter and baby changing, the accounting program featured brand/logo identification and penny counting and the agriculture featured bottle flipping for goats.
Students in each program competed together against other programs, earning points toward the victory. Teachers of each program came up with the activities last year.
Blaik Hadcock, 17, a senior in the diversified occupation program, was a returning champion from 2022. His strategy was teamwork.
“This brings the CTE programs together and shows how competitive the school can be as a whole,” said Hadcock.
He said he plans to attend a trade school when he graduates and become an electrician.
Mason Rowe, 17, a junior in the construction program, was a star in the tire flipping event.
His strategy: “Just flipping it, man,” he said. “Just sending it.”
The district had several activities and events as part of the Career and Technology Appreciation Month. Business and government leaders already toured the program earlier this month, and 43 new students members joined the National Technical Honor Society and several students places in the Skills USA competition at the district level. Senior Ethan Minium placed third for automotive, junior Braxton Hartman placed third for accounting, senior Gabbie Whitenight placed second for early childhood education and senior Aiden Keiser placed second in criminal justice.
On Feb. 24, the district hosted “What’s For Lunch?” Parents of CTE students were invited to come in to eat lunch with their child and tour the program.