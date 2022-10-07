Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of stories featuring high school marching bands from across the region. They will appear each Friday in The Daily Item.
The Daily Item
When the Milton Area Marching Band takes the field, fans should expect a mix that includes classic American rock, movies and patriotic tunes.
The field show is titled “Shout for America!” It starts with “A Patriotic Salute” which features a medley of songs including “The Battle Cry of Freedom,” “America, the Beautiful” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The second movement is what Milton Area High School Band Director Ryan Hewitt says is one of America’s most time-honored folk songs, “Shenandoah” — which features 7th Grade trumpet soloist Kaedyn Trumper playing “Taps.” The third piece in the show is “Shout it Out” by American rock band KISS and it all wraps up with the Captain America March from the 2011 Marvel film “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
Hewitt said due to the band’s small size and instrument configuration, the band decided to go without a drum major this year.
“The students control all aspects of the performance themselves, relying on each other to stay in time and perform together,” he said. The band president is Arella Sandrick, senior, who plays the clarinet. There are 22 students in the band this year — nine upperclassmen, 10 freshmen and three middle schoolers.
To prepare for the season, the students met during the last two weeks of July for band camp. Hewitt was assisted by middle school band director Jaime Flook, percussion instructor Steve Klees and color guard instructor Melissa Manning.
“With so many young and new students to marching band this year, we focused a lot on the marching basics, but by the second week, we were still able to get through all of the marching drill for the first three songs in our show,” Hewitt said. “Plus, the students had a great time!”
He said the band now mostly rehearses three times a week before school.
Though this is Hewitt’s 15th year teaching music, this is his first directing the Milton bands. He said between COVID, scheduling and facility issues, the district’s music program has seen better days.
“We are just getting started with a new initiative to promote our instrumental and vocal music programs. Our plan is to improve scheduling so that more students can participate in the music program, to get instruments into the hands of students who need them, to develop a positive culture around arts participation, and to reach out for more community involvement,” he said. “The Milton Music Department is on the rise, and the community is going to be seeing more frequent and higher quality performances from now on.”
The Milton Area Marching band will perform tonight when the Black Panthers face off against Bloomsburg.