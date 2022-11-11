MILTON — Students and staff at Milton Area School District honored veterans in the community on Friday.
The district hosted a "Milton Middle School Salutes Our Veterans" luncheon and ceremony to recognize service men and women in the Milton Area School District. Nearly 200 people, including veterans and their families, assembled in the middle school gymnasium on Veterans Day.
"I'm impressed," said Kelly Harter, retired from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. "From the kids holding umbrellas and walking everyone in, to them serving meals and coffee, and the program itself."
Harter's son, freshman Aron Parker, was one of the special guest speakers. He spoke about having a conversation about Harter's military experience and writing a letter to the newspaper about it. Harter was deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2008. He conducted law and order, security, police and artillery missions.
"He learned a lot from doing that interview," said Harter. "I taught him a lot. It was the first time I shared my experiences with him. I'm impressed with him too."
Carter said the time that he spent with his father, learning about the things he went through during his military career meant a lot to him.
"I would like to thank him and all our country’s veterans who have served in our military," said Carter. "I feel like I have more of an understanding about what people go through in the military. The challenges they face can be difficult but also meaningful and rewarding. I think service men and women have one of the most honorable jobs. I am very proud that my father, Mr. Harter, spent 20 years of his life serving our beautiful country."
Carter encouraged others to start a conversation with someone they know that served or is currently serving.
"You may learn some history or even get to know your relatives, neighbors, or friends better," he said.
Dr. John Bickhart, the superintendent of Milton Area, talked about his grandfather Vincent D. Wohlheiter, who died at age 97 in 2013.
"That's my hero," he said. "Vincent Wohlheiter was a World War II veteran. He was more of a father than a grandfather to me. Some people may know his name. He was heavily involved in Sunbury where I grew up. Lived, breathed the American Legion. Everything he did was about his service to his country and his community. He set an example to me that lives to this day because I saw what a hero he was."
When Wohlheiter returned to Sunbury on the train, he tied a note to a half-dollar to let his wife know he was home and threw it out the train window. A Boy Scout found it and took it to Bickhart's grandmother.
"That's how she knew he was back home from the war," said Bickhart. "It's a story we tell to this day because it's meaningful."
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said everyone should be thanking veterans if they go to bed without worrying about bombs or invading armies.
"You have running water," said Culver. "You were able to flush your toilets. You were able to have electricity to get ready to come to school, and you had clean clothes. It's all because of the people in this room who have served in the past."
Veterans often downplay their service because they consider it their job, said Culver.
"It is important for you to tell everyone from our youngest citizens to our oldest what you went through, what you endured and how you feel about it," said Culver. "It is important to mesh the past, present and future."
Ethan Minium, a senior at Milton, completed basic training for the National Guard and will be enlisting once he graduates.
"I'm proud of joining," he said. "It's the best decision I ever made."