MILTON — The Milton Area School Board will move forward with an estimated $5 million project to reduce energy costs and eliminate conditions that led to mold problems in the 2018-19 school year.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, school board members approved the Guaranteed Energy Savings Project Proposal from SitelogIQ at a cost of $3.04 million. SitelogIQ will now seek bids for controls and equipment using $1.96 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding.
“The (energy) savings are going to be somewhere between $35,000 to $40,000 a year,” said SitelogIQ Senior Development Engineer John Hayden.
Milton Area had to delay the opening of school by two weeks in 2018 after mold was found in all five district buildings. Environmental companies spent a month in the schools, mitigating humidity and mold damage and repairing aging HVAC systems, at a cost of $1.48 million.
SitelogIQ Program Executive Damion Spahr attended the public meeting to present the proposal. The objectives are to provide mechanical dehumidification capabilities to achieve humidity control; improve the indoor learning environment with air quality and comfort; enhance facility control capabilities with modern automatic temperature control system improvements; and address infrastructure deferred maintenance needs.
The base scope of work includes new chilled water piping; new unit ventilators and fan coil units; a new four-pipe system to the shop classrooms; provide reheat at the cafeteria, gym and auditorium/stage; upgrade automatic temperature control system to direct digital control; and reduce equipment/controls to essential levels and bi-polar ionization, said Spahr.
The goal is to have bids ready for consideration in July with the work completed by the end of February 2022, said Spahr.
Doug Berry, CEO of GreenWorks Solar, also presented information to the district about converting to solar power. He said the district could offset 90 percent of Milton’s electric use and receive $475,000 in cash in the first year with the incentive programs.
Rick Musselman, the superintendent of Midd-West School District, said the district has 100 percent of its electricity use supplied by solar. They were spending more than $300,000 a year for electricity and are now spending only $84,000 a month.
Director Brett Hosterman thanked SitelogIQ and GreenWorks for the presentations.
“I’m really really excited to talk more about solar projects for the district,” he said.
He asked for the solicitor to review the legal documents associated with the proposals.