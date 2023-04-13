MILTON — The proposed final 2023-24 budget for the Milton Area School District calls for a 2 percent tax increase for some district taxpayers.
At Tuesday night's committee meeting, the majority of school board members agreed that next year's $40.5 million spending plan should be prepared with half of the Act 1 tax index, which is the maximum tax increase allowed by the state. The budget, if approved in May, would be approximately a 2 percent increase for Northumberland County and a 4 percent decrease for Union County residents after rebalancing, according to district Business Manager Derrek Fink.
"I will prepare it with the half based on exactly what we have in the budget now," said Fink. "You'll know exactly what it looks like."
The current millage rate for Northumberland County is 72.3. An increase of 2 percent would bring the total millage rate to 73.76. The current millage rate for Union County is 17.7. A decrease of 4 percent would bring the total millage rate to 16.92, Fink said.
The difference between the two counties' millage rates is due to the district's multi-county tax equalization that they are required to complete.
Expenditures are at $40,548,914 and revenues are at $38,559,924.
The annual impact on the median tax amount is $28 annually more in Northumberland County and $84 annually less in Union County, said Fink.
Director Dr. Alvin Weaver said he would support increasing taxes to the maximum allowed by law.
"If we don't do it now, it will be a future loss," he said. "Every time we raise taxes it's a hit, people do struggle, but I think it's important to continue advocating for (students). We have a really good budget in front of us. This year, like every year, there is a tremendous amount of work to get us to where we are right now. I appreciate that and the extra time folks have spent. We need to fund our schools and programs and we need to give the kids the best we can."
Director Eric Moser said he wouldn't go above half of Act 1.
"That's very fair with the rate of inflation," said Moser. "By keeping it as minimal as we can, we can show the taxpayers that we're doing the best job we can. We're not asking for more to stop a future loss. We need a little bit now to keep the school going and maintain steady progress."
Director Lindsay Kessler said she doesn't support a tax increase.
"I don't think this is the year to do it," she said.
The budget will be on public display until May. The final budget is scheduled to be adopted at the 6 p.m. May 16 public meeting at the high school.