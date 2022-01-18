MILTON — The legal counsel for Milton Area School Board is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone found to have engaged in a series of vandalism, threats and other suspicious activity against district employees.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, Board President Christine Rantz detailed a series of incidents over the last 18 months occurring both on and off school property. At the same meeting, the school board voted on a preliminary budget with a potential tax increase for the 2022-23 school year.
"We are making this known to enlist the support of individuals in the community to report any type of activity similar to what has been outlined to the district or police," Rantz said. "We inform students, staff and parents if you see something that is not right, report it. We are asking for your assistance, cooperation and help."
Rantz said four district employees have had multiple flat tires, many occurring in the community or the secondary campus. Objects have been put into the sidewall of the tires to puncture them.
"An individual threatened to shoot a staff member out in the community," said Rantz. "A (different) staff member has been followed in their car leaving the property and through parts of the community. They have parked their car at the police station overnight. Some staff members had items left at their residence."
Staff members have added lighting and cameras at their residences. In one location, a camera was unscrewed and stolen, Rantz said.
Family members of their staff members have had their car vandalized while on school property, she said.
No arrests have been made in these incidents, said Rantz.
The district's legal counsel at Beard Legal Group PC, of Altoona, is offering the reward.
None of these incidents had anything to do with the district threat that came in early December and caused the district to keep students home for virtual learning, she said.
In other business, the seven attending members of the school board voted to advertise the preliminary budget. The final vote will be on the agenda at a later meeting, said Business Manager Derrek Fink.
"This preliminary proposed budget includes the full Act 1 index tax increase of 4.7 percent," said Fink. "We will continue to review as we move through the process. The final budget and potential tax change will be voted upon in May."
Expenditures are projected at $38,355,817 compared to the revenue at $37,958,120, which means there is a $397,697 deficit, said Fink.
The biggest impacts to expenditures are $422,000 for increases in support staff pay and benefits; and $126,500 to cyber education costs. The budgetary reserves are reduced from $500,000 to $100,000, said Fink.
The biggest impact to revenue is an increase in $200,000 in EIT collection; a decrease in $270,000 in PlanCON subsidy; an increase to $563,426 in local revenue if the full 4.7 percent tax index is approved; and $175,000 capital campaign funds drawdown. A one-time revenue of $1.7 million will be used from CARES ESSERS funds to maintain staff salaries, said Fink.
If the full Act 1 index is approved, that would equal an annual increase of $64.06 in property taxes a year for a median home value of $19,050 in Northumberland. For Union County, that would equal an annual increase of $87.93 in property taxes a year for a median home value of $107,950, said Fink.