MILTON — The Milton Area School Board on Tuesday approved the 2021-22 budget with a 2 percent increase in real estate tax.
At Tuesday night's public school board meeting, the school board members on a 5-3 vote approved a final general fund budget of $37,038,654 in expenditures that calls for a 1.54 millage increase for taxpayers in Northumberland County and a .1 millage increase for taxpayers in Union County to balance the budget.
"In my opinion, it (the budget) is one most important things we do after picking the curriculum," said Director Andrew Frederick.
For an average homeowner in Northumberland County, the increase means $29.29 more annually. For an average homeowner in Union County, it means $10.68 annually, said district business administrator Derrek Fink.
Expenditures are at $37,038,654 and revenues is $37,036,740.
The new millage rates are 70.36 in Northumberland County and 17.33 in Union County. The differing rates between the two counties are due to a state formula that the district has no control over, said Fink.
The district was allowed to raise taxes by a maximum of 4.1 percent in accordance with Act 1, but only used 50 percent of its allowance, said Fink.
Directors Lindsay Kessler, Kenneth Snyder and Kevin Fry voted against the budget and tax increase. Director Eric Moser was absent.
The board also approved a plan that any real estate taxes paid in full by Aug. 31 shall be eligible for a 2 percent discount of the real estate tax face value amount.
Also, the board voted that real estate taxes paid after Aug. 31, but prior to Jan. 1 shall be collected at the real estate tax face value amount. Installment payments may be made, without penalty, provided the real estate tax face value amount is paid in full no later than Dec. 31.
All Real Estate Tax payments received on or after Jan. 1 shall be subject to a 10 percent delinquent penalty applied to the unpaid balance due. Collection dates in this motion may be adjusted to comply with any changes in Pennsylvania state laws enacted after this motion adoption.
"That does carry on what was passed last year as a measure to help everyone and provide a little bit of relief during a year of being heavily impacted by COVID," said Fink.
The board also approved a renewal of a $5 per capita tax.
In other business, the board approved to maintain the current meal prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the extension of free meals to all students through the 2021-22 school year.
Lunch will remain at $2 for elementary and $2.25 for middle and high school. Breakfast will remain free for elementary and $.85 for middle and high school.