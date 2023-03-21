MILTON — Milton Area School Board members asked the architect to review flooring prices after estimates came in at $72,000 higher than expected for the James F. Baugher Elementary School renovation project.
At a public meeting on Tuesday night, Board President Christine Rantz asked SitelogIQ Program Executive Damion Spahr why the flooring pricing had increased when they had lower quotes from contractors. The $18.26 million two-year project, which focuses on HVAC systems, security, and additional classroom space for students and teachers, started in November.
"We were happy with what we selected," said Rantz. "Now it's more money."
The building was constructed in 1974. Demolition started in November. Construction started in February.
Spahr said the quotes come from COSTARS, Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program, and the materials quoted this month are not the same as what was quoted last month. If the district bid out the prices themselves, it could push back the project, he said.
"I think as a committee we need to talk about it. I don't care about whether it's COSTARS," said Rantz. "We need to spend less."
Director Eric Moser agreed with Rantz.
"I was satisfied with the February money," said Moser. "Why are we talking about $72,000 more?"
Spahr said he would work with Jeffrey Hoffman, Director of Facilities, to discuss the flooring.
While the flooring projection went up, the kitchen projection went down. The total project is up another $20,000, said Spahr.
The board also approved the GESA (Guaranteed Energy Savings Act) agreement to SitelogIQ Energy Services to provide additional improvements to Baugher Elementary School and HVAC Piping Insulation Replacement at the middle school at a lump sum cost of $5,724,933. The district committed $17.2 million, including Tuesday's vote, toward HVAC and insulation in district buildings since 2021.
In October, the school board members authorized the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC and Eckert, Seamans Cherin & Mellot as bond counsel and the solicitor with the issuance of general obligations bonds and complete the financing based on awarded project bid. From a previous bond issue, the board has approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation.
Fifth-grade students have been temporarily sent to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year while the renovations take place. The project is expected to be finished by summer 2024.
Dr. John Bickhart, the superintendent of Milton Area, said the project will continue to have regular updates.
"It's been so rewarding to have our team be a part of that," he said.