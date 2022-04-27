MILTON — The Milton Area School Board is set to adopt a final budget at next month's public meeting.
The board members in a split 5-4 vote in February adopted a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year with a tax increase. The proposed budget is currently $38,141,007 in expenditures and $37,889,790 in revenues, leaving a deficit of $251,217.
"The budget will be on the agenda for the next meeting," said Board President Dr. Christine Rantz on Wednesday. "We're in that fortunate stage right now. We haven't 100 percent decided if there will be a tax increase. We're able to fulfill our duties without much of a deficit."
The deficit will be closed using the district's fund balance, said Business Manager Derrek Fink.
The proposed budget includes real estate taxes of 73.74 mills in Northumberland County and 18.04 mills in Union County, raising them from 71.81 mills in Northumberland County and 17.69 mills in Union County.
"The proposed tax increase is 50 percent of our Act 1 index which after rebalancing will equal a 2.7 percent (1.93 mills) increase for Northumberland and 2.0 percent (0.35 mills) for Union," said Fink. "This will be voted on at the May 17 meeting."
If the full Act 1 index is approved, that would equal an annual increase of $64.06 in property taxes a year for a median home value of $19,050 in Northumberland. For Union County, that would equal an annual increase of $87.93 in property taxes a year for a median home value of $107,950, said Fink.
The biggest impacts on expenditures are $422,000 for increases in support staff pay and benefits; and $126,500 to cyber education costs. The budgetary reserves are reduced from $500,000 to $100,000, Fink said previously.
The biggest impact on revenue is an increase in $200,000 in EIT collection; a decrease in $270,000 in PlanCON subsidy; an increase to $563,426 in local revenue if the full 4.7 percent tax index is approved; and $175,000 capital campaign funds drawdown. A one-time revenue of $1.7 million will be used from CARES funds to maintain staff salaries, Fink said previously.
At Tuesday's public meeting, the board also approved a job description for a full-time fitness, health and wellness center manager/supervisor. The wellness center is part of the district's $14.1 million construction project to renovate the stadium and construct a health, wellness and nutrition complex for use by both students and community members.
The school board members voted in January 2021 to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid; Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work; Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work; Lecce Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work, and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.