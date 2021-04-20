Milton Area School District proposed budget includes tax increase

MILTON AREA — Property owners in the Milton Area School District may pay approximately 2 percent more in real estate taxes in the 2021-2022 school year if the final budget is approved next month.
At Tuesday night's public school board meeting, on a vote of 7-2, the school board members approved a proposed final general fund budget of $37,038,654 with a 1.54 millage increase for taxpayers in Northumberland County and a .1 millage increase for taxpayers in Union County. The proposed final general fund budget will be on display for the next month and is scheduled for adoption at the next public meeting at 6 p.m. May 18.
"I think the budget is a good one," said Director Eric Moser, a member of the finance committee. "Looking into the future, we need to have a slight tax increase, even though I don't like tax increases. I think it's necessary to balance this year's budget."
For an average homeowner in Northumberland County, the increase means $29.29 more annually. For an average homeowner in Union County, it means $10.68 annually, said district business administrator Derrek Fink.
Revenue is at $35,501,337 and expenditures are at $37,038,654 after some expenditures were reduced, said Fink.
The new millage rates are 70.36 in Northumberland County and 17.33 in Union County. The differing rates between the two counties are due to a state formula that the district has no control over, said Fink.
The district was allowed to raise taxes by a maximum of 4.1 percent in accordance with Act 1, but only used 50 percent of its allowance, said Fink.