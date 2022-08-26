MILTON — Hundred of Black Panther fans, students and area residents filled the home stands of Milton Area High School's renovated stadium and health complex Friday night, as the 2022 football season kicked off.
The opening ceremony, a ribbon cutting, took place at 5 p.m., as administrators, stakeholders and school board council members held a black and orange ribbon that stretched from end zone to end zone.
Finally, Superintendent Cathy Keegan cut the ribbon and a celebration began up until the 7 p.m. kickoff versus South Williamsport.
Keegan said in opening remarks that she and other board members had worked for years to get to this day. Board members Christine Rantz, Brett Hosterman, and David Eddinger also thanked all those who had helped raise funds for the $14 million project.
Fans were in awe of the new facility, the synthetic turf, a new concession stand at the far end of the field and restrooms.
Gerald Olney, his wife Marilyn and their toddler said the renovations "were first rate."
"I'd compare this stadium any other around here. It's just amazing. And a long time coming," said Gerald Olney, a White Deer Township resident.
Martin Riley, 70, a longtime Milton area resident, said he got "chills" when he first entered the stadium. "I remember the grass field and how it got worn out by season's end. This field is great for the kids, and safer, I hope."
Rantz and Keegan said there was a great sense of satisfaction seeing this finally come together.
It was a good thing the festivities occured at 5 p.m. because 20 minutes into the game, the sky opened up to a roaring thunder, lightening, and torrential downpour. Football games across the Valley saw delays due to the weather.