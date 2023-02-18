MILTON — The Milton Area School District will develop its own cyber education for students in the fall if the school board votes to approve the proposal on Tuesday.
At this week’s committee meeting, high school co-principal and cyber coordinator Michael Bergey presented a plan to create Milton’s own cyber curriculum using the district’s teachers. The school board is set to vote on whether to accept the proposal at Tuesday’s public meeting.
“It would provide a significantly more robust and sound program than we feel we are getting through our current Milton Cyber Academy,” said Bergey. “I have more confidence in our own teachers. I know what they can do. We could provide a greater educational experience.”
The district is currently contracted with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) to provide cyber education. CSIU uses an outside vendor. Bergey noted this was not a “negative reflection” on the IU.
Students have the option of enrolling through it but are not required to do so if they seek cyber school options. The new program could not be mandated either. Whether a student selects an outside cyber option or the district’s cyber option, the district is still required to pay for it, said Bergey.
“We hope to bring students back to Milton from outside cyber schools,” he said.
The district has 122 total students in the current school year enrolled in cyber school: 73 through the district and 49 through outside charters. Comparatively, in the 2021-22 school year, the district had 145 total students: 90 through the district and 55 through outside charters, according to the district.
It costs $3,962.53 per student to fund an outside charter school for regular education and $29,714.88 for special education, according to the district.
The district is expecting to pay $523,930 for cyber charter schools in the current school year. It spent $494,049 last year, according to the district.
The district pays $560 per student per course to the IU for regular courses K-12. A credit recovery course that they use occasionally for 9-12 costs $150 per student per course. The K-8 students take four core courses for the year. The district’s 9-12 students take three courses per semester, or six per year, according to the district.
For the first semester, the district has spent just over $98,000 on cyber courses. This includes students who are full-time cyber students, auxiliary students, and students who are traditional students taking an online course for various reasons, according to the district.
The discussion began in October with district teachers and the union. If approved on Tuesday, Bergey said his goal is to have the first courses available in the fall.
“This is not going to be a complete supplement to what we are currently using,” he said. “There may be courses students want to take that we don’t offer. We should be able to provide the majority of classes over time that students want.”
Bergey said the district intends to use Canvas for the development. Canvas is a web-based learning management system used to access and manage materials for online learning.
By using its own cyber school, students would use the same curriculum as the in-person students; the content is created and vetted by district teachers; and the teachers would facilitate these courses, Bergey said.
Bergey expects the new cyber education to cost $150 per student per course. Six courses per year would cost $900 per student. If there are 50 students, it would cost $45,000 per year.
Board President Christine Rantz complimented Bergey on his presentation.
“It’s a very interesting proposal,” she said. “It’s a really unique way to address cyber school. It’s so expensive to send a student to cyber school. If we can develop and offer our own courses and pay our own teachers, it’s a savings of thousands of dollars.”
The school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school library.