MILTON — Students and staff at Milton Area School District will not have to wear masks when school resumes for the 2021-22 academic year on Aug. 19.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, the majority of school board directors voted to adopt a COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan that does not require anyone to wear masks while in school with the exception of school buses. Federal mandates indicate that public transportation, including school buses, must have riders wear masks.
“I want to put that decision back in the hands of parents,” said board President Christine Rantz. “We don’t want to expose our children to anything to make them sick, but at this time it’s a personal decision on behalf of the parents and community on whether to wear a mask.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its guidance to recommend that everyone in public places, including schools, wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is not considering reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate for public schools. PDE is recommending Pennsylvanians, including schools, follow the guidance. None of these guidelines are mandates.
District Pandemic Coordinator Catherine Girton presented the plan to the board members and the public that included the results of digitally surveying 1,332 district residents in the last week. The results showed that the majority of residents want masking to be optional regardless of the rate of spread.
For low to moderate spread, 73 percent of respondents said they want masking to be optional; 14 percent said it should be required for anyone unvaccinated, and 13 percent said everyone should be masked regardless of vaccination status.
For substantial to high spread, 58 percent of respondents said they want masking to be optional; 14 percent said it should be required for anyone unvaccinated; and 28 percent said everyone should be masked regardless of vaccination status.
“We’re happy with the participation rate,” said Girton. “It’s great to know where the community stands.”
The adoption of the plan was not unanimous. Director Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, a professional biologist, voted against the plan, noting that she was worried not instituting a mask mandate would put students in danger of contracting COVID while the spread of the virus and the variant continues to increase.
“The overwhelming scientific literature shows that masking actually does work to prevent transmission of this increasingly deadly disease to children,” said Paliulis.
School districts will “fill the ICU at Geisinger” with sick children, she said.
“Not only is it important to educate our children, but it’s important to keep them alive,” said Paliulis.
Paliulis said a person’s decision not to wear a mask affects her own health that could lead to her hospitalization and potential death.
Director Eric Moser said he believes in the personal choice of the parent to mask children up.
“We need to keep this open and allow for personal choice and parental choice,” he said. “If your children have symptoms, keep them home.”
Director Brett Hosterman said he is comfortable with the plan for now but wants the option to revisit it in the future.
“Things are changing so fast,” said Hosterman. “We don’t know what will happen in a month or down the road.”
Karen Bottorf, who has a daughter in eighth grade, told the school board prior to the vote that she would pull her child from school and enroll her in cyber school if the district required masks in the new school year.
“It makes me sad to say that because we love Milton and all of our teachers,” said Bottorf. “My hat’s off to them for everything they did in the last 18 months. They should be applauded for their efforts.”
Those who want to mask should be allowed to as a personal choice, she added.