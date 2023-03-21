MILTON — Community members in Milton have until March 31 to participate in a student-led food drive to benefit the Panther Pantry.
Senior Alixbel Familia, 17, and juniors Maria Painter, 17, and Savannah Nixson, 17, have been collecting canned food and dry goods for the district's food pantry since November for a service project as part of the Milton Area School District's SkillsUSA Club. Those students will present their project at the SkillsUSA state conference in Hershey in April.
"I learned how much I could impact my community and how many families I could help with this food drive," said Familia. "The Panther Pantry helps 50 families a month. I learned how many families can actually be impacted and how many families need the help we're giving them."
SkillsUSA is a national student organization that develops employability, participatory and leadership skills to complement the occupational skills developed by students in technical education classrooms or work-based learning sites. It is designed to better equip students entering the workforce by teaching professionalism and job interview skills. Familia, Painter and Nixson are all part of the early childhood education program in Milton's Career and Technology Education curriculum.
The Panther Pantry provides a weekend supply of nutritious foods for students when school lunch and breakfast are unavailable. The program operates with student and staff volunteers of the Milton Area School District and their families and funded mostly through generous donations from that group.
"It makes me feel good about myself to give back to the community," said Painter, treasurer of the club. "I'm locally grown here and I've seen different things coming and going. COVID has impacted a small community. We can give back to families who can't afford as much as other families can since COVID happened."
Nixson, the secretary of the club, said families have different circumstances.
"You never know what somebody is going through," said Nixson. "It feels good to help people who need help and give back to the community."
In November, the students challenged each grade level to collect specific food. In February, they opened it up to any type of food. This month, they placed collection boxes at the American Legion at 401 N. Front St., Milton, and the Coup Agency at 49 Broadway St., Milton, so the community can get involved as well. Donors can drop off food at those locations or at the high school until March 31.
The students have collected canned fruits, vegetables and meats, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, pasta and other non-perishable food and dry goods.
Once the food drive is completed, the students will prepare a presentation for the state competition. They collected data at the beginning of the project and will collect more data at the end of the project by sending letters asking district students if they know what SkillsUSA is, if they've ever donated and what grade level they're in.
"We want to see if awareness has grown," said Painter. "I think it will."
The state convention will take place from April 12-14 at the Hershey Lodge. More than 17,000 classrooms conduct SkillsUSA training nationwide.
The Milton SkillsUSA Club has 35 members. Juniors Zen Regus, Braxton Hartman, Keith Houtz and Braden Kessler are also headed to the state convention for an entrepreneurial/business management project and senior Emma Hollenbach is going for a co-op log book.
