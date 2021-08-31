MILTON — All-star student-athlete Leah Walter is a force to be reckoned with at Milton Area High School.
Milton Area senior Walter, 17, is a major player in soccer, basketball, cross country and track and field, volunteers for the elementary school and takes on leadership roles in the school district. She is the daughter of Jill and Bryan Walter, of Milton.
She said her drive is fueled by "wanting to help the community," she said.
Walter is the captain of the soccer team and basketball team. She was on the first team for soccer and basketball in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference. She is a two-time state qualifier for cross country. She was an honorable mention for the PHAC all-star for basketball in 2020-21. She holds the school record in the 800 meter at two minutes and 19 seconds. She was also the MVP for basketball team.
Off the court and field, Walter is a member of the National Honor Society, AthleticLeadership Council and the Positive Behavior in School (PBIS) club, which encourages students to be good role models and promote an atmosphere of positivity. Through PBIS, she volunteered to read to first grade students, organized student sections games and makes morning announcements at the high school.
Other service projects through NHS and girls basketball include elementary camps, elementary field days and elementary events.
She is also an employee at Weis Markets, working only on Sundays.
"I loved helping with field day," said Walter. "It's nice to be around kids and help them out."
Walter is hoping one day to be an elementary teacher. She has not decided on a school because several colleges are attempting to recruit her for soccer.
Phil Davis, the girls basketball coach and criminal justice teacher in the district's Career and Technology Education program, praised Walter for her accomplishments and attitude.
"Leah holds a quality that is rare for kids her age," said Davis. "She has an internal drive to be better every day. She is motivated to be the best whether it's in sports, the community or the school. She has an extremely hard work ethic."