MILTON — Student-athletes from Milton Area School District gathered in downtown Milton to clean up the streets and sidewalks on Monday.
Seven students from the Milton Area Athletic Leadership Committee and three advisors partnered with the Milton Rotary Club and Milton YMCA to walk around Broadway, Arch, Center and Front streets and pick up trash. The district sends student groups each month to take part in the community service project.
“It’s really cool to come out there and support the community and make the town nicer for everyone,” said junior Ryan Bickhart, 16, of Milton.
Bickhart, who participates in cross country and track and field, said he picked up a lot of cigarette butts.
High School Principal Andrew Rantz said the Milton Area Athletic Leadership Committee is one of many groups working with the Rotary and YMCA to do the monthly cleanup program. Last month, the Spanish Honor Society came out, and a myriad of other clubs will be out later this year.
It is the school’s responsibility to clean up Zone Five, which is the area in downtown between Broadway, Arch, Center and Front streets. The YMCA offers cleaning supplies, each of the students work in pairs with gloves and they walk the sidewalks looking for trash over a 30-minute period, said Rantz.
“It’s a sense of shared ownership for the students,” he said. “It keeps the community clean, and it’s humbling to have them pick up trash, and may lead them to not hurt the community like this. We want our town to look nice, so we do our part.”
Sophomore Cameron Roush, 15, and junior Abby Kitchen, 16, both of Milton, worked together during the cleanup. Roush is on the soccer and track teams while Kitchen plays tennis and is on the basketball team.
“It’s a benefit for both the athletic leadership and the town,” said Roush. “It helps us both.”
“It shows that no matter who you are, you can give back in some shape or form,” said Kitchen.