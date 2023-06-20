MILTON — Milton Area School District Superintendent John Bickhart at Tuesday night's board meeting reviewed five goals that would be the hallmark of his administration during the next year.
The first was to "provide a safe and secure environment," he said. Second was to ensure a system of high quality curriculum and assessment.
Bickhart said that to meet that end there would be assessment and continuing analysis of student data.
A third goal, Bickhart said, "is to maximize employee expertise and create a positive and supportive environment. We will focus on what students need."
The last two goals would be to foster community connections through transparent communications and feedback and to ensure financial stability and resilience, which would help with any future project.
The board approved joining in a class action suit against Meta and other social media, such as Instagram and TikTok. The resolution challenges the impact these sites have had on students.
At the end of the meeting, there was a discussion, but no action on the idea of a resolution about Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education (CRSE).
Directors allowed public comments as part of an informational discussion. Resident Anthony Beachel said "(CRSE) has no place in the district. In my opinion it teaches hate because of race. It has no place in the district."
His comments were viewed by directors as simply an informational discussion.