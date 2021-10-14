MILTON — Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan plans to retire next year after more than a decade in the position.
At a committee meeting on Tuesday, board President Christine Rantz read a letter from Keegan that named Sept. 13, 2022, as her final date. The letter and resignation will be formally accepted by a board vote at Tuesday night's public meeting.
"We're going to miss her," said Rantz. "She's been a big partner with the school board. I worked with her every day throughout her whole tenure at Milton."
Keegan was hired by the district on June 1, 2010, at a salary of $115,000. Keegan's salary as of July 1 was $156,450, according to the district business office.
In March, the school board renewed the contract of Keegan that included an annual wage increase of three percent for the next three years. The renewed contract was set to run from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.
Rantz said Keegan has a lot of accomplishments, especially with the recent addition project of the athletic complex and health and wellness center.
In the letter, Keegan wrote that it was her "honor and pleasure" to serve the district.
"The many professional opportunities afforded me in this role have been rewarding, fulfilling, and at times, humbling," she wrote. "I am grateful every single day for the chance to serve the many students and families of our school district."
Keegan said it is time to prioritize her family.
"My husband, our children and grandchildren patiently stood by my side as I served in the role of superintendent, rarely if ever asking more from me because they understood my commitment, supportive of my call to lead the Milton Area School District," she wrote.
She said she plans to "travel with my husband on more grand adventures, visit our grandchildren regardless of the day of the week, sit and talk with my adult children for hours on end, fish the intra-coastal waterway of Florida, enjoy amazing sunsets in Sullivan County, and sit quietly beside a bonfire roasting marshmallows until they are brown and bubbly."
She added, "I wish every one of you the very best and I am confident our school district will continue to prosper and serve our students and families at a high level of excellence. Public education needs you and depends on each of you to continue its work into the future."
Keegan said much has been accomplished in her 11 years.
"The ability to develop and implement systems in the Milton Area School District was one of my first priorities, and it all happened because of a healthy and productive team culture. For me and our team (Board, Administration, Faculty and Support Staff) students are first and these systems gave us the opportunity to keep students in the forefront," she asid.
Digital conversion and educational choice of brick and mortar, cyberlearning, auxiliary high school, career and technical education programs and earning credits through dual enrollment opportunities are also two more accomplishments she is proud of, she said.
"For the first time in a very long time, we bargained with the faculty in an informal bargaining process," she said. "It was so rewarding to come together and work through collective bargaining agreement language collaboratively and constructively, resulting in a quality Agreement between the Board of Directors and staff. Teachers do make a difference in the lives of their students."
She also noted the use of the Pennsylvania Youth Survey Data to create a multi-year social and emotional plan to best meet the needs of our students.
"I would be remiss to not recognize the Athletic Stadium and Wellness, Fitness and Nutrition Center Renovation project," she said. "A project that was originally envisioned in the 1990s is now happening our community. We are proud black panthers and this project exudes our pride—pride in our schools and pride in our community."
She said she is looking forward to taking a break once she retires.
"I look forward to not being tethered to a cellphone or email; my time will be free to do whatever I want," she said. "I would like to pursue pottery throwing, stain glass and refinishing furniture. A personal goal of mine is to plant an herb garden and harvest it in the warm months of summer."
Board Member Brett Hosterman said he was involved as a teacher in the questioning of the superintendent candidates in 2010. He said he noticed the different style of leadership she brought to Milton.
"My experience had been leadership that was top-down with the leader making decisions," he said. "Right off the bat, her leadership is a team-style approach. She sees the talents and values that others bring to the table. As a leader, she is always open to how others feel and how others can contribute to situations."
Keegan was an inspiration to him when he was a teacher, said Hosterman.
"I looked up to her as a leader," said Hosterman. "I knew I wanted to stay involved in the educational process because I trusted and I valued the direction that Dr. Keegan was taking the district. I really do think it came down to her style of leadership."
Keegan said it was important to her that the board of directors and community have adequate time to go through an unhurried superintendent search process.
Rantz said the search for a new superintendent will begin in early 2022. The goal is to find the right person who can work with Keegan for a brief period of time for an "easy transition," she said.